iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,200 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.