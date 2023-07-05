iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Cut by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after buying an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,127,000 after buying an additional 1,020,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 336,200 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.