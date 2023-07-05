iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.56

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.56 and last traded at $49.14, with a volume of 911442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

