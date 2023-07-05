iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after buying an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 911,709 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

