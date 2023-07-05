iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. 46,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,946. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

