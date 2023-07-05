iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

