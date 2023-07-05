iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.51

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.51 and last traded at $94.45, with a volume of 269052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.79.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

