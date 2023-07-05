iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

IWF stock opened at $274.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.85. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

