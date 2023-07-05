iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Boosted by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.08. 170,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.72 and a twelve month high of $248.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

