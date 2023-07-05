iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,370. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

