iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.02

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.02 and last traded at $158.83, with a volume of 8592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $629,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,168,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,334,000 after buying an additional 250,474 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

