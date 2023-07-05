iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lowered by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.2% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

