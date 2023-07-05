iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Acas LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Acas LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $160.87 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

