iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) is Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares in the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

