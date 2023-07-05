iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $116.10

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.10 and last traded at $116.87, with a volume of 394428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.67.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 710.3% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

