iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,480 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 3.9% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,066,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. 63,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,377. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

