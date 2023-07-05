iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 216,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 92,204 shares.The stock last traded at $53.51 and had previously closed at $53.91.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $914.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,405,000 after purchasing an additional 386,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,100,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,435,000 after acquiring an additional 280,276 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.