Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 5,831 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

