Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 269 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

SEIC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 93,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

