Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after buying an additional 480,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $150.28. 236,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.65. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -161.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

