Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at $26.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,962. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

