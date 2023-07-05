Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,317 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. 155,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

