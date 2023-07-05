Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.02. 1,186,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,035. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

