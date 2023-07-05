Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,204 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,204 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned 1.00% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,964,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,859,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 801,180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 601,650 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,771,000.

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 64,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

