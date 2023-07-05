Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $486.33. 768,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.26 and a 200-day moving average of $377.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The stock has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

