Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Graham by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 155.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Graham by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Graham by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Graham stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $568.20. 4,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,212. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $525.58 and a 52-week high of $681.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.87.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

