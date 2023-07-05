Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 33.1% in June

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Japan Tobacco from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. 16,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

Read More

