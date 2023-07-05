JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in June

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,173,100 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 3,411,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,910.3 days.

JD Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of JDLGF stock remained flat at $1.62 on Wednesday. JD Logistics has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut JD Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

About JD Logistics

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as consulting services.

