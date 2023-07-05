Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.57

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 1517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.8547 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

(Free Report)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.