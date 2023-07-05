Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.57

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 1517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
