Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $143,124.10 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,301.62 or 1.00074405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00845034 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $142,614.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

