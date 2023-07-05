JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 on August 24th

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of JAGI stock opened at GBX 352.30 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £330.74 million, a PE ratio of -487.67 and a beta of 0.66. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 294.50 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 404.90 ($5.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 366.02.
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile
