JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 on August 24th

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JAGI stock opened at GBX 352.30 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £330.74 million, a PE ratio of -487.67 and a beta of 0.66. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 294.50 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 404.90 ($5.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 366.02.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

