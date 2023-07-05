JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.68 and last traded at $85.34. Approximately 5,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $84.43.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. The company has a market cap of $766.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 2,540.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 571,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,248,000 after purchasing an additional 532,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $174,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

