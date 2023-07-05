Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Shares Down 2.9%

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.32). Approximately 573,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 198,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.44).

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £472.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 340 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 340. The company has a quick ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

