JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Raised by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

