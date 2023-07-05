Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Update

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kaltura Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KLTR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 294,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $293.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.82. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 127.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Kaltura from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $1.75 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,028,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,191,247 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

