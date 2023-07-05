Kaspa (KAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $461.44 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $461.44 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,465,909,378 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,450,979,796.705593. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02377305 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $14,510,651.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

