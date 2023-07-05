Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 629 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.83. 136,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

