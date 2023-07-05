Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 204.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 35,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $165.39. 141,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,898. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

