Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $55.80. 875,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.