Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. 2,148,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,561,124. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.