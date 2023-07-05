Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. 240,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

