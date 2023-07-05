Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.39. The company had a trading volume of 141,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.