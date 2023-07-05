Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 114.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,528,000 after acquiring an additional 754,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 349,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after purchasing an additional 216,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

