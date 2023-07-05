Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,965. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $99.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

