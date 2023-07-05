Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,034 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 74,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,965. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $99.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.