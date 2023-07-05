Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Up 1.8 %

AMT traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.55. 522,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

