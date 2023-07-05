Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 350 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CSGP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.78. The company had a trading volume of 917,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.