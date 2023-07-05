Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,691,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,785. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

