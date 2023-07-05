Kathy Card Beckles Sells 396 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

