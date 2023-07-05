Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.11

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.11 and traded as high as $17.95. Kelly Services shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 62,110 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.75 million, a PE ratio of -177.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is -299.97%.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $710,874.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

